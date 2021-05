PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is warning about a possible phone scam Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, The Peoria park district was alerted of a possible phone scam where the caller will pose as a park district employee and ask for personal information.

The post stated that the scammers will try and ask for personal information including your social security number.

The park district recommends reporting all calls to local authorities.