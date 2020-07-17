Peoria Park District warns community of Amazon gift card scam

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District (PPD) is informing the community about a scam claiming to distribute Amazon gift cards over the phone. 

PPD learned that a patron received a phone call asking for personal information in order to receive an Amazon gift card from PPD.

Park District Chief of Police Todd Green is asking anyone who receives one of these calls to report it to their local law enforcement immediately.

“The District does not solicit patron information like this and we ask for your help to ignore these callers, alert local law enforcement, and keep you and your family safe,” said Green.

This story was written by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

