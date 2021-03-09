Peoria Park District’s golf season in full swing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District announced March 3 that the 2021 golf season has begun. Golf carts have been permitted on all courses since Thursday.

Nationally, the Professional Golfer Association (PGA) Tour announced a “super season” this year with about 50 tournaments. That’s the highest number of tournaments since 1975.

Last year, the Peoria Park District closed down the local golf courses due to COVID-19, and did not open them until May 1, 2020. This year, it seems things will be back to normal.

The Peoria Park District offers golf memberships and season passes at this link.