PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– New additions are coming to Peoria’s Park District. The organization says it’s bringing an exciting new event to the Riverfront this summer.

It’s called Park-A-Palooza, where they’ll be debuting the world’s largest bounce house.

Executive Director Emily Cahill says they often hear there’s nothing to do in Peoria.

But there’s actually plenty — from the Peoria Zoo, the playhouse, the children’s museum, Owen’s Ice Center, as well as more than 60 miles of trails.

And now, Park-A-Palooza is going to become an annual riverfront tradition.

“So to get people into our community with a draw like the world’s largest bounce house, or Ashley McBryde, or a first-ever drone show, that’s part of our gig,” Cahill says. “So, trying to be forward-thinking, being that trailblazer when it comes to experience — we want to be able to continue to do that in future years. This is just the first of what we hope are many Park-A-Paloozas.”

According to Cahill, the event is the “kind of wow” people want to see when they visit the city.

Park-A-Palooza is taking over the riverfront from June 8th through the 10th.