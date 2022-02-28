PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday was the last day for those interested in bringing passenger rail to Peoria to give their input.

In January, Peoria city leaders along with leaders from Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), released a 10 question survey that asked residents many questions including how often they’d use the train system and how much they would be willing to pay.

City Manager Patrick Urich on Monday said the city has received over 30,000 responses to the survey.

“We’re seeing a lot of positive responses to the survey and a lot of positive response to the idea of rail in Peoria,” Urich said.

A proposed route that city leaders unveiled to the public late last month would connect the River City, Peoria to the Windy City, Chicago. Stops would include LaSalle-Peru, Ottawa, Morris and Joliet.

“There’s over two million people that visit Starved Rock every year, so this would provide access between Starved Rock and Peoria,” Urich said. “There are people from LaSalle-Peru that travel here to utilize our healthcare systems.”

The 10 question survey closed Monday at midnight. Urich said the next steps are compiling the results and releasing them to the public.

“The team of consultants from the state working on this feasibility study are compiling all the information from the study and will be releasing the results within the next week or so. We’re looking forward to getting that information and being able to roll that out to the community,” Urich said.

CEO of Discover Peoria, J.D. Dalfonso said having rail access in Peoria that connects to communities up north including Chicago and LaSalle-Peru will bring more visitors to the area. He said the rail system provides many benefits as opposed to other forms of travel.

“Whether it’s coming down for shows at the Civic Center, sports tourism, or leisure activity, you have this new access of safety and convenience through rail travel,” Dalfonso said.

Dalfonso said he hopes a passenger rail system will brings more events and conventions to Peoria, but also support the many already in town.

“But (hopefully) it also provides more access to current events that we have here already and that can be anything, from conventions and meetings to people coming down by rail to experience Morton Pumpkin Festival, Pekin Marigold Festival,” Dalfonso said.