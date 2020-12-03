Peoria PD continues to seek public’s help in missing person case

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are reaching out again for help locating 48-year-old Cosette M. Brown.

Brown was last seen Nov. 18 in the area of Western and Lincoln, and family members say they last talked to her Nov. 19.

Police said Brown was known to talk to her family every day but has not been seen in two weeks. Brown’s phone is also believed to be turned off.

Peoria Police said they have not ruled out foul play. Police also said they would like to contact anyone who has seen or spoken with Brown after Nov. 17.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Harwood at (309) 494-8388 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.