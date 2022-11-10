PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for two suspects after a Shot Spotter alert indicated automatic gunfire on Hanssler Place Wednesday evening, according to a department press release sent Thursday.

Peoria Police responded to a three round Shot Spotter alert just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of W. Hanssler Place. The alert indicated fully automatic gunfire, which was heard when officers arrived at the scene. A second Shot Spotter alert indicated three more rounds had been fired in the 500 block of W. Wilcox, also indicating automatic gunfire.

Officers responded to the second location and saw two males fleeing the scene with a handgun. However, the suspects escaped the area before police could make contact.

During a search of the scene, a K-9 unit discovered a handgun discarded along the path of the fleeing suspects.

Later that evening, an adult man told police that he had been shot at by two males while he was sitting inside his car on Hanssler Court. This man was not injured.

This is the second shooting incident on Hanssler this week.

This incident is currently under investigation. There is no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.