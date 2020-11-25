Peoria PD seeks public’s help in missing person case

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

At approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Marquette St. regarding a missing person.

Cosette M. Brown, 48, is a Black female, 5’7″, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Brown was last seen on Nov. 18 in the area of Western and Lincoln. Her family last reported speaking with her by phone Nov. 19.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Brown, please call the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309)-673-4521.

