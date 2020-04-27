Peoria Pharmacy offering masks to the community to prepare for May 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting May 1, anyone in a public space, over the age of two, will be required to wear a face mask.

A Peoria pharmacy has been planning ahead to make sure anyone that needs one, gets one.

Owner of Preckshot Pharmacy Corey Dolan doesn’t want people that may not have access to masks to be at risk.

He says they are offering in-store and curbside pickup, as well as, delivery and shipping options for those that don’t live in the Peoria area.

“We’ve been not only selling them in the Peoria community, but people have also been actually sending them to their family members that don’t have access to these masks that we have. The sooner you call us the sooner you’re gonna be able to get your masks and that way we can still working with our supply chain to keep the whole Peoria area safe,” said Dolan.

Preckshot Pharmacy also has hand sanitizer and natural supplements designed to help maintain a healthy immune system.