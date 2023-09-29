PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A day after she resigned from her position as the head of Peoria’s public broadcasting TV station, longtime philanthropist Lesley Matuszak was found dead at her West Bluff home.

Julie Sanders, the interim CEO of WTVP, said Matuszak, 66, had submitted her resignation from her position as the station’s CEO and president to the station’s board of directors Wednesday while working from home.

When asked what led to the resignation, Sanders, the station’s former head of marketing, declined to comment, saying it was a personnel matter.

But she did state Matuszak had worked at the station for 3 1/2 years, joining in 2019 after she left the Boys and Girls Club.

Matuszak was known as a whirlwind of passion and energy by people who worked with her at the Honor Flight and the Boys and Girls Club. Sanders said her death was a “tragic loss for the station.” She described trying to replace her as “big shoes to fill.”

“She was a force of nature full of energy and innovation and she was a dynamic personality in her personal life and at the station as well,” Sanders said. “I hope that people remember her as an agent of change and someone who wanted to make Peoria better.”

Matuszak, the former co-founder of the Great Peoria Honor Flight hub and the former head of the Boys and Girls Club of Peoria was found dead at her home. Few details have been released except that Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said he believes no foul play was involved in the 66-year-old’s death.

The station’s Facebook page had a subdued post that stated “Lesley’s dedication to our community will be her legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

The Boys and Girls Club released a statement Friday morning expressing their sorrow.

“During Lesley’s tenure at the Clubs, thousands of local under-served youth benefited from her tireless devotion to provide them with one-of-a-kind educational and life experiences,” the statement read. “Her belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to succeed in life has created a legacy that will continue long into the future.”