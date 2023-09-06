PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The dream continues to be a reality as the winner of the first Peoria Pitch will soon be hiring staff.

A Peoria Pitch news release confirms the job fair open house will be held Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MAXAM Building in Downtown Peoria.

Business visionaries Irfan Mohammed & his wife Shagufta “Muskan” Shaikh will be on hand to meet prospective front of house wait staff and kitchen candidates who have interest in being part of this new concept not only to Peoria, but to the US where traditional Indian food (with a little American and Indochina infusion) meets Bollywood entertainment and fun events such dancing, paint nights, Henna parties, and much more! Peoria Pitch

Peoria Pitch is a contest held by local entrepreneur Andrew Driscoll, who saw several different restaurant visionaries present their ideas for a dream restaurant.

The winner received six months of free rent in addition to upfront capital and a graduated lease that is heavily reduced from current market standards.

Bollywood Bites plans to open the first week of October.