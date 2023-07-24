PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — And the winner is … “Bollywood Bites.”

The restaurant concept pitched by Irfan Mohammed was named Monday morning as the first winner of the Peoria Pitch contest, a contest devised by Andrew Driscoll, a local business entrepreneur.

The premise was simple, participants pitched their idea for a business to Driscoll, who then narrowed it down to the seven finalists in the contest’s first incarnation.

As the winner of Round 1, Irfan has received the following terms from the owner of the property on the 1st floor of the MAXAM Building that has previously operated as a Ruby Tuesdays and most recent as the Broadway Lounge:

FREE UPFRONT RENT: 6 months FREE rent beginning August 1, 2023. GRADUATED GROSS LEASE AMOUNT: The lease has a substantially reduced rate from what is the current market rate with an elevating rent schedule through the initial 3 1/2 year term. ACCESS TO CAPITAL: Up front capital of $50,000 for the approved purchase of kitchen/bar equipment, kitchen wares, small wares, table wares, front of house seating/tables, lease security deposit, starting inventory, etc.

According to Driscoll, “BOLLYWOOD BITES Bistro and Events Center’s mission is to transport their patrons into the vibrant world of Bollywood through a fusion of exceptional Indian cuisine, captivating entertainment, and unforgettable experiences while delivering impeccable quality and creating lasting impressions on every guest.”

Mohammed is the president of DGTAL World and Information & Technology Services Company, but also has over 15 years of experience in retail and the service industry including both franchise and locally owned restaurants. He is a passionate and enthusiastic visionary entrepreneur who is also a foodie and traveler, Driscoll said.

Through his business, Mohammed hopes to celebrate the rich heritage and charm of Bollywood, India’s iconic film industry while combining food, music, dance, and culture to provide an unforgettable experience,” Driscoll said.

This story will be updated.