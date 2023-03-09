We sat down with members of the Peoria Players Theatre to discuss their upcoming production of In the Heights. They spoke about the process behind putting on the play, as well as its importance to the Hispanic community here in Central Illinois. Check out our interview with the cast and crew to learn more about the musical.



For ticket information, you can visit the Peoria Players Theatre website.

