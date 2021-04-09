Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum to re-open to public May 28

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a 14-month closure, the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum is re-opening to the public May 28.

“We are excited to welcome children and families back into the museum, where our six exhibits support children in becoming explorers and creators of the world through play,” staff said in a press release.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the PlayHouse will be open for two-hours PlayTimes. Visitors must reserve admission in advance. Tickets can be purhcased online here.

Members will receive free museum admission, but must also reserve tickets in advance.

“Because we know many people feel the safest outdoors, the PlayHouse will be adding new outdoor activities, which can be checked out by museum visitors,” the release states.

Health checks will be conducted upon entry of all visitors, face masks will be required for those ages two and up, hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout, and the museum and all exhibits and toys will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly after each PlayTime session.