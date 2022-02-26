PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum partnered with Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity to celebrate Black History Month.

This is through the museum’s cultural connections program, a program for kids to learn different cultures. Organizers said every Saturday for the month of February, the Kappas have come out to teach about Black culture through activities and stories.

A member of the fraternity read a book that supports black culture to the kids and their parents on Saturday morning.

“The Peoria Playhouse mission is to help kids become creators and explorers and there is a lot of black creators and explorers out there who have done amazing things so I want kids to be able to see that and feel like they can also achieve that,” said marketing manager, Jada Culberson at Peoria Playhouse.

She said this event will be the their last Black History event for the month.