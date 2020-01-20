Peoria Playhouse lets kids and families give back to the community

PEORIA, Ill.–A local children’s learning center in Peoria is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day by giving back to members of the community.

The Peoria Playhouse hosted its second annual day of service for children and their families.

Kids and their parents made no-sew blankets for local seniors in the area. They also painted pictures and colored cards for the seniors.

Playhouse education manager, Courtney Baxter says this day not only represents what the playhouse stands for, but what Dr. King stood for as well.

“A lot of the playhouse we focus on equity, being part of a community, collaboration; those are all part of our values so it just kind of made sense,” Baxter said.

She says there’s no better way than to spend a day-off thanks to Martin Luther King than to honor what he stood for.

“Why not also serve our community on this off-day; come and play in the playhouse but, also work together to do something to give back and honor Dr. King’s memory,” Baxter said.

Kids were also able to make bags of toiletries for foster kids featuring body-wash, combs and other bath and body supplies.

Families also heard about Dr. King’s legacy with a storytime. The playhouse hopes to do this in the future.