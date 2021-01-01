Peoria Playhouse Museum offers fun and safe way to celebrate New Year’s Eve

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Playhouse Museum has a fun and safe way for kids and families to ring in the new year at home tonight.

The Playhouse celebrates its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration event Thursday, with the help of 12 participating children’s museums across Indiana and Illinois.

Peoria Playhouse Director Rebecca Shulman explained that even though the party looks a little different this year, the entertainment stays the same.

“There’s a band that’s playing, a great MC, and clips from all the different participating museums,” Shulman says, “It’s awesome.”

Along with a virtual dance party and an NYE countdown, the event’s web page provides creative and motivating activities for kids to enjoy all day.

“We also have a packet people can download with information on how to make a hat, a noisemaker, and all sorts of fun things,” Shulman said. “There are pages where kids can think about their favorite things in 2020 and what they’re looking forward to in 2021.

Shulman and those at the Museum are proud and excited about providing the community with Noon Year’s Eve this year, despite the challenges brought by 2020’s events.

“We feel really good about continuing to do things for kids and families, and in fact, our philosophy… is that our mission is to help kids become explorers and creators of the world,” Schulman said. “There’s no reason that can only happen in our eight thousand square feet of exhibits. This has been an opportunity for us to think about how to help kids become explorers and creators of the world without our building.”

Although Shulman and her coworkers look forward to reopening the museum in the future, the crew has worked hard to plan online events for 2021 that can be safely and easily accessible to kids and families.

“Our building is closed but we’re still doing a lot and we’re really excited about our programming,” Shulman says.

The Noon Year’s Eve event can be streamed on the Children’s Discovery Museum’s YouTube channel, or you can find the link on Peoria Playhouse’s website.