Peoria PlayHouse Museum’s Be Anything! program set for this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Showing children to a future of possibilities, the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum’s annual workforce development event returns this weekend.

The Be Anything! program is Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noble Center in Peoria.

The career day event allows children ages four to 14 years old to explore a number of professions while getting hands-on experiences.

In all, 25 different career professionals will be present this year.

Leaders of the event said the goal is to show children they can be anything they want to be.

“Exploration and curiosity and willingness to try new things is the thing that we want to spark in kids at a very very early age and have that be their attitudes as they move through life so that they are open to possibilities, and they see what’s out there for them,” said Emily Cahill, executive director of the Peoria Park District.

“There’s all kinds of data that says if a child can’t see it, they can’t be it. So we need to be very strategic as a community in terms of how our children can see a myriad of careers that they won’t come across in their neighborhoods or their family. That is how we make a difference,” said Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey, Illinois Central College president.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali says some careers projected to grow the fastest locally include teaching, healthcare, and computer operators.

There is also be an online auction, where kids will have the chance to shadow a professional in the field.