Peoria plow work wrapping up Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works (PPW) plows are done clearing snow on main roads after working Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

As of Thursday, plow crews are starting to finish up on residential areas, clearing almost all roadways.

The City of Peoria previously hired additional contractors to clear those roads, but it no longer needs them with 22 plows on the roads.

Snow piled up on the sides of streets and sidewalks will melt into the storm sewer system and, eventually, into the Illinois River.

PPW Deputy Director of Operations Sie Maroon said they have plans for what comes next.

“We are still working around the clock in our clean-up phase, so we’re going to remain on the residential streets until we get them completed,” said Maroon. “Once that’s completed, our next phase is we’re going to clean up in the downtown area. Around the parking meters, the sidewalks, and then the central business district basically.”

Plow crews also plan to clear alleys for people who need to get into their garages and make room for garbage trucks.