Peoria plows are on to the next phase of clearing snow

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Road crews are on to the next phase of clean-up after this week’s winter storm.



Peoria Public Works crews have been removing snow from the central business district downtown. This includes clearing snow away from parking meters and alleys.

Public Works Deputy Director of Operations, Sie Maroon, said that the public did play a role in helping them plow the roadways.

“The fact that people were encouraged to stay home for a few days took traffic off the street. That was probably the biggest thing I noticed is that the least amount of traffic that we had to deal with, the better it was for our operation,” said Maroon.

Maroon said the removed snow will be placed in a parking lot underneath the Bob Michael Bridge.