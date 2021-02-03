Peoria plumber shares tips to prevent pipes from freezing this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With frigid temperatures expected, frozen pipes could be a possibility.

State Farm announced new numbers on damage caused by frozen pipes nationwide. According to the report, Illinois was at the top of the list with more than $7.3 million in house-hold damage claims.

John Dillon, the owner of JC Dillion Inc, said his company performs up to 12 service calls a day, but with temperatures dipping this weekend, he anticipates there will be far more.

“Well, the phone would just be ringing off the hook,” said Dillon.

Dillon, whose been in the business for more than 50 years, said his main piece of advice is to stick with old traditions.

“The old theory of leaving your faucet dripping at the diameter of a pencil (is good),” said Dillon.

Another tip is to open the bathroom and kitchen cabinets. It that will let warm air circulate closer to the pipes, he said.

One State Farm Agent in Peoria, Aaron Kilgore said keeping up with home inspections will also prevent issues from happening.

“I suggest keeping up-to-date with home inspections just to take a look at insulation of the house to make sure you have proper insulation in between walls, as that breaks down over time,” said Kilgore.

Thinking ahead, Dillon said to make sure to remove the outside hose from the faucet. This can prevent a pipe burst in Spring.

Bursts like these could happen more than 100 times a year. It’s an issue he estimates could set one back $250.