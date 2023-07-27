PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are partnering with Advance Auto Parts to promote road safety.

A Peoria police press release confirms that a gift card donation of $1,500 will begin the initiative. Officers may issue a $25 Advance gift card in lieu of a ticket or citation.

The program wants to encourage motorists to repair non-moving violations such as headlights or taillights.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with Peoria Police to promote safety on our roadways,” said

Noe Ozaeta, Advance District Manager.

“The timing of this partnership couldn’t be better, with local motorists hitting the road for summer trips while many are also gearing up for back-to-school commutes. We look forward to working alongside Chief Echevarria and his team, serving our local community while playing a role in creating safer roads.”

A formal announcement will be made on July 28 at 11 a.m. at Advance Auto Parts on University Street.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for the Peoria Police Department to create this new

partnership with Advance Auto,” said Chief Echevarria.

Any drivers who receive a gift card may use the card at any Advance Auto Parts in Illinois or online here.