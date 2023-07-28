UPDATE: (1:25 p.m.) — A Peoria firefighter was taken to an area hospital Friday afternoon after suffering dehydration while fighting two house fires in South Peoria.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the 21-year-old firefighter had been in the middle of the fire response and had to be taken out of the rotation and treated.

The chief said both fires were burning, and firefighters were still hosing down the two homes.

UPDATE: (12:44 p.m.) — A fire in South Peoria has now damaged a second house, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Firefighters had responded to battle a fully engulfed vacant house near the intersection of Arago and Starr streets shortly after noon and had tackled much of the fire but by 12:45 p.m., the fire flared back up and had spread to an neighboring, occupied house.

It wasn’t yet clear how much damage was caused to that second home or if anyone was injured.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to a large fire at a vacant house near the intersection of South Arago and West Starr streets.

According to our reporter on the scene, it appears the entire house was fully engulfed in flames.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it appears the fire started in an alley behind the house. Given the time of day and how fast the fire spread, the chief said arson was strongly suspected.

Sollberger said most of the fire was under control by 12:15 p.m. but noted the house was a total loss and would likely have to be demolished later Friday.

When asked if the weather was playing a role in how his firefighters were coping with the blaze, the chief said the humidity and the breeze did make things a bit harder but it was nothing that his department couldn’t handle.

People are urged to stay out of the area until further notice.

