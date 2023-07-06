PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police and fire Departments released additional information related to dogs found in an abandoned boat in the Illinois River Thursday.

According to a joint news release, The Fire department was requested to assist Fon Du lac police to check the boat for occupants, and the fire department responded with its fire boat.

A foul smell was reported coming from the 32-foot cabin cruiser that was anchored in the river near the Riverplex.

When fire crews entered the cabin of the cruiser, seven dogs were found emaciated in kennels. No human occupants were found on the boat.

The Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief confirmed that the call came in around 5:30 p.m. The dogs were taken to Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) for treatment.

PCAPS stated that they are working with law enforcement on this case.

This incident is under investigation by the Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division.