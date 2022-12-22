PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are multiple warming centers open in Peoria to keep people warm during the storm.

The Peoria Police Station lobby is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Peoria Fire Stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the fire stations are active, so people may need to leave the facility if a call comes in, said Stacy Peterson, the city’s strategic communications manager.

“You know right now it’s gonna be hard for people to stay warm. We’ve got those terrible winds that are going to be bundling through. I think staying warm will be a challenge. People are have different tolerance levels for heat. The best thing is to do is going to be stay inside,” she said.

The Dream Center, Peoria Salvation Army Family Center, Esther House and Peoria Rescue Mission have availability for people experiencing homelessness.

“We’re going to have winds that are going to come in at very high mph. That can really impact your physical health. So stay inside, stay sheltered, limit your outside travel to absolutely only necessary visits, and just try to stay warm as best as you can,” Peterson said.

Peterson also encouraged calling 2-1-1 to reach United Way. It’s a great resource for housing assistance, utility assistance, and warming center information.

“It’s a phenomenal hub for all kinds of needs,” she said.