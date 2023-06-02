PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools students celebrated the end of the school year today at the city’s Proctor Center.

It was a joint partnership between the Peoria Park District’s Streets Belong to Me Series and the Peoria Police Departments Summer Safe Zones. Friday was the kickoff for both efforts.

Kids enjoyed a splash pad, a bounce house and even played basketball with Chief of Police Eric Echevarria. Park District Trustee Alex Sierra said the event is just one of many ways they keep the kids engaged in positive recreation during the summer.

“I’m mostly excited to see the youth outside, the youth playing, the youth engaging in a safe environment and honestly just getting out and going in every facet,” he said.