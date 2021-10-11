Peoria Police announce drive-thru Trick or Treat event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced that they will be hosting their 2021 Cops & Candy Trick or Treat event on Oct. 29.

According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, the free event will take place at the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St.

It will be a drive-thru event, and participants will be able to drive up and trick and treat for candy.

Participate will be required to stay in their vehicles during the event.

More updates will be available on the Peoria Police Department’s Facebook page.