PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Special Investigations Division (SID) and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were able to apprehend a fugitive with a federal felony warrant for possession of firearm on Wednesday.

Nathan McKinney (31) was arrested after surveillance observed McKinney at a residence along with Kenneth Hobbs (38).

The vehicle both men were in was subject to a felony stop, utilizing an authorized vehicle containment technique to prevent fleeing. Hobbs attempted to escape by ramming the police vehicle in front of him before being quickly forced to stop.

Initially, both suspects refused to exit the vehicle but were able to be removed without incident. Both were found to be in possession of controlled substances and have been transported to the Peoria Police Dept.

McKinney was arrested for the following;

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Federal weapons violation warrant

Hobbs was arrested for the following;

Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Damage to State-Supported Property

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Weapon by a Felon Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Attempted Fleeing/Eluding

Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License

The following items were recovered from the car;

Loaded AR-15 with three 30-round magazines

Red Dot Sight

.22 cal SCAR Style Assault rifle

Loaded .45 cal handgun,

Loaded 9mm handgun

Pellet rifle with scope

Jewelry/Watches

Miscellaneous unopened household appliances

Both men are being held at Peoria County Jail.