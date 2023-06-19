PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A carjacking on Sunday night led to two people being arrested in Peoria.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were called to the 900 block of W. MacTavish for a reported carjacking. The car’s owner said the suspect walked up to the car before threatening and stealing their vehicle.

Officers located the car near the 500 block of E. Virginia. The suspect, 31-year-old Dominick Clark exited the vehicle as officers approached. Clark fled on foot and into a nearby residence where he was detained without incident.

A stolen handgun was found inside the vehicle. Clark has been arrested for vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID car.

A passenger in the car, 30-year-old Titrasha Lee was arrested for obstructing an officer.

Both were transported to Peoria County Jail. The car’s owner was uninjured.