PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police officers arrested one person on a warrant Wednesday after hearing shots fired near the Hedgehill Apartments.

Officers were canvassing the area where a shooting occurred the night before when they heard more shots ring out. These resulted in property damage to an apartment.

Police Chief Eric Echevarria said officers surrounded the area and arrested one person on a warrant. He would not say if the person was a suspect in either of the shooting incidents.

No additional injuries were reported.