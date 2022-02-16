PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police conducted another directed patrol as part of their anti-violence initiative Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, police made 10 arrests, 19 vehicle stops, seized illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, issued 4 tickets, and seized one illegal firearm.

Some major incidents include:

44-year-old Jordan L. Watkins who was arrested after a traffic stop for predatory criminal sexual assault. Watkins was transported to the Peoria County Jail (PCJ)

46-year-old Daniel H. Kolep who was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint after a standoff with police on North Machin Street. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

18-year-old Jimmy E. Williams was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defaced firearm, and resisting police. Williams fled from police on foot near Marquette and Stanley Street. He was located with a firearm nearby, and confessed to being in possession of the firearm. He was transported to the PCJ.

“Our Anti-Violence Initiative is working. Our officers are going above and beyond to bring order back to our city. We will continue to arrest violent offenders who are committing crimes, and confiscate illegal weapons from our streets. A positive change is happening in our city, and it’s a change that is long overdue,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said.

There were 27 officers that participated in this patrol, including officers from Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, and Neighborhood Services Unit.