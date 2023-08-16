PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday for armed robbery and a slew of other weapons-related charges, Peoria police said.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, officers were in the 2400 block of West Antoinette Street on 2:50 p.m. when they saw a person they were trying to find. Officers attempted to make contact with the youth but he rode away on his bike.

The officers followed and the boy was nabbed a block away in the 2500 block of Antoinette. When they search him, officers allegedly found a handgun, Roth said.

The youth was taken into custody on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun by a person under 21 and resisting police in addition the armed robbery count.

He was later take to the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.