Peoria Police arrest 14 as part of Anti-Violence initiative

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced that they made 14 arrests during their third directed patrol of the year Friday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, Peoria Police partnered with the Illinois State Police Air Operation as part of an ongoing initiative to combat violent crime in the community.

In addition to the 14 arrests, two handguns were seized, as well as 33g of cocaine and 62g of cannabis. Police also made 76 vehicle stops and issued 19 traffic tickets.

One significant incident during the patrol was the arrest of one adult and two juveniles after a shotspotter near Greenlawn and Lincoln Avenue.

One 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon under 21, no FOID, and a Peoria County warrant for traffic-related offenses. A second 15-year-old was arrested for a Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center warrant for burglary. Both males were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. The adult was arrested for a Peoria County burglary warrant.

“We have only just begun The Anti-Violence Initiative 2022 and I will continue to use every resource available to me in keeping our streets safe,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said. “thank everyone involved in this major effort and look forward to continued partnerships in making our community safe for everyone.”

More information is available on the Peoria Police Facebook page.