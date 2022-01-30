Peoria Police arrest 19 for anti-violence initiative in the past week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police conducted two enforcement details on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 28.

This was the Peoria Police Department’s fourth and fifth patrol of 2022 to combat crime in the community.

Total directed patrol statistics for the two details include:

Arrests: 19

Weapons seized: 1

Drugs seized: 44 grams of cannabis, 1 ounce of cocaine, and 2.8 grams of cocaine

Tickets: 25

Parking tickets: 1

Impounds: 5

Vehicle stops: 105

Abandon/nuisance vehicles towed: 1

Personnel: 68

On Tuesday, at 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the corner of East Nebraska Avenue and North Central Avenue. At approximately 7:24 p.m., the vehicle was found in an unoccupied alley on North Wisconsin Avenue through GPS tracking.

At 8:23 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop at East Ravine Avenue and North Wisconsin Avenue. During the stop, officers seized a handgun and a loaded magazine that was found in the jacket pocket of the passenger. The passenger had a valid FOID card, but no Carry A Concealed Weapon (CCW) permit. He was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon (UUW) and the driver of the vehicle had a Peoria County Warrant for reckless driving and telephone harassment. Both were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop at East Thrush Avenue and North Peoria Avenue, resulting in the seizure of 44 grams of cannabis in bags ready for sale. The suspect was arrested and issued a notice to appear. The vehicle was also impounded.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Peoria Police officers responded to Peoria High School at 2:09 p.m. to assist school resource officers with crowd control. Officers were informed that several fights occurred inside and outside the school causing a crowd to gather. Officers then arrested eight juveniles and one adult on charges ranging from mob action to aggravated battery on school personnel.

The juveniles were transferred to The Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC), but when they arrived, five juveniles had to be taken to the hospital after being exposed to pepper spray. When all juveniles were cleared, they were taken back to the JDC. The adult was taken to the Peoria County Jail. This case is still under investigation.

At 4 p.m. on Jan. 28, officers found a stolen vehicle that was abandoned at the corner of North Missouri Avenue and East Illinois Avenue. The car was reported stolen earlier that day from East Forrest Hill Avenue.

On North Orange Street, at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the discovery of several stolen vehicles, with members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID). They located one stolen vehicle and arrested two juvenile suspects. One of the juveniles also had keys to another stolen car on his person.

Later, another stolen vehicle was found at North Ellis Street and West Elizabeth Street, and a fourth stolen vehicle was found on West Columbia Terrace, by Franklin Primary School.

The two juveniles were taken to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed and were arrested for motor vehicle theft. One of the juveniles had a Peoria County probation violation warrant and the other had a Woodford County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing/eluding, and criminal damage to state property. Both were transported to the JDC.

Chief Echevarria said, “Our officers will continue to work hard and long hours to continue to make our city safe. I would like to thank the men and women of the Peoria Police Department as well as the

community for your continued support. This Anti-Violence Initiative has only just begun! We

will continue until everyone in this great city of ours is safe from criminals.”