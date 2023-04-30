PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old involved in a shooting incident Friday, while two more suspects are on the run after evading police.

According to Public Information Officers Semone Roth, 18-year-old Kamerion A. Causey, and 18-year-old Keinno J. Johnson are facing charges of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting police. Meanwhile, the teenage suspect is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon under 21, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting police.

Just before 3:10 p.m. Friday, police were called to the intersection of S. Griswold and W. Grinnell Streets after 30 rounds were fired. Officers were unable to find a victim in that shooting.

Not long after, police learned the shooting suspects were shooting from a moving vehicle reported to be recently stolen.

Using license plate reader technology, officers were able to find the stolen vehicle abandoned near the intersection of W. Barrett Court and N. Sheridan Road. The suspects left that vehicle for a separate vehicle and drove away.

After officers attempted to stop the suspects, they sped off and eventually ran off the road at the intersection of N. Sheridan Road and W. Wilcox Avenue.

Five suspects, including Causey, Johnson, and the 16-year-old, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Although officers were able to apprehend three suspects, two other suspects escaped and remain at large.

Officers found a handgun on the teenager’s person, and a second handgun was found outside the vehicle.

Causey and Johnson were taken to the Peoria County Jail, while the teenage suspect was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation continues.

Those with any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or

Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.