PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested three individuals with outstanding warrants near Idaho and Montana Streets Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, the police department’s Special Investigation Division observed three known individuals with outstanding warrants gather at approximately 9:30 p.m.

While officers approached them, they observed one of them discard a weapon before being detained. The loaded weapon was recovered by the police. All three were taken into custody without incident.

Officers also located two more handguns in the area. Police stated that one was a ghost gun with an extended magazine.

All three individuals were taken to the police station to be interviewed and were arrested.

20-year-old Javion L. Parker was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, armed robbery and two outstanding warrants.

22-year-old Kaleel D. Davis was arrested for a previous residential burglary case he was wanted in connection with.

20-year-old Marquavion L. Moore was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

They were all transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.