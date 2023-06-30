PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) The Peoria Police Department arrested four, three adults and one teen, after a fight near Main and Madison Streets Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were called to the scene at approximately 4:55 a.m. and located an adult man and woman with injuries, they were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They told officers they were attacked by two men who were across the street. When officers approached the men, they fled on foot but were caught shortly after.

After investigating officers learned that four individuals were involved in the fight:

23-year-old Wallace E. Wilson was arrested for aggravated battery, domestic battery, and mob action. He was transported to the Peoria County jail.

23-year-old Angelique M. Miller was arrested for domestic battery and mob action and served a notice to appear.

22-year-old Taj L. Wilson was arrested for domestic battery and mob action and served a notice to appear.

A 16-year-old was arrested for mob action, obstructing justice, and an active warrant. The teen was injured during the fight and will be transported to the juvenile detention center after he is medically cleared.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.