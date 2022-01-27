Peoria Police arrest 4 on gun-related charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division arrested four individuals Wednesday night.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers were conducting surveillance on a residence after viewing a social media post of subjects displaying handguns. One of the subjects was wanted for a previous case.

Officers observed four men leaving the residence and driving to a local business. Officers entered the business and detained the four men. After they were detained, officers seized three loaded handguns and 20 pills of a controlled substance.

20-year-old Stevie A. Linwood III was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, no F.O.I.D., possession of a firearm by a gang member, and escape.

19-year-old Dayvell A. Faulkner was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, no F.O.I.D., possession of a stolen Firearm, and obstructing justice.

20-year-old Akyran D. Dennis was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, No F.O.I.D., unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing identification.

18-year-old El Fuego T. Brown was arrested for armed robbery and obstructing police in connection to previous Peoria Police investigations.

All four have been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

“As I have stated before, we will not tolerate violence in our community. This is just another example of the Peoria Police Departments promise to safeguard our community and arrest those that intend to commit crimes in our city,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria

Anyone with information about any crimes is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at

(309) 673-4521, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.