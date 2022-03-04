PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department conducted another anti-violence initiative that involved a total of 29 officers.

“We are continuing to make progress with our anti-violence initiative. For those of you who commit or want to commit violent crimes, these directed patrols will not stop, and we will continue to remove you and illegal guns off our streets. We are committed to making Peoria safer for everyone in our great city,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

During the directed patrol detail, 17 vehicles were stopped, six arrests were made, seven tickets were issued, two vehicles were impounded and five abandoned/nuisance vehicles were towed. One city ordinance violation ticket was issued, and two illegal firearms were taken.

Notable arrests include:

Man wanted in Tennessee: Just after 11:15 a.m., members of The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) and the Illinois State Police, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was involved in the illegal sale of drugs. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Corey M. Williams, was wanted for multiple felony warrants out of Tennessee. Williams had warrants for four counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and a federal warrant for distribution of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Williams was found to have been using several aliases and false identifications while on the run for almost two years. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail and is now awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Juvenile found with a gun: A loaded, defaced handgun was found during a traffic stop on McBean and MacArthur just after 1 p.m. The suspect, a juvenile, attempted to run away but was caught, detained, and transported to the Peoria Police Department for questioning. They were then arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card, possession of a handgun by someone younger than 21, having a defaced firearm, and resisting arrest. The suspect also had an active warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. They were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Gang member arrested for gun possession: Right before 8 p.m., a vehicle found in a hit-and-run was found in the 700 block of W. Hurlburt Street. Datreon L. Linwood, 24, was identified as the driver. While searching him, officers found a loaded, stolen gun with an extended magazine. Linwood was then arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, and no FOID card. He was then transported to the Peoria County Jail.