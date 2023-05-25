PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced it made seven arrests during their latest directed patrol Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, in addition to the arrests, 41 vehicle stops were conducted, and three weapons were seized, along with illegal drugs.

Some significant incidents that occurred during the directed patrol included:

25-year-old Evan L. Common, who was wanted in another jurisdiction, fled from officers and was taken into custody after a short chase. Officer located a loaded gun in the area he ran past. He was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, obstructing an officer, aggravated fleeing police, and several traffic charges.

31-year-old Martez L. Anderson was arrested after officers located drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop. Anderson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and unlawful possession of cannabis.

38-year-old John C. Allen fled from police when they approached him while responding to a shot spotter alert. He was apprehended after a short foot chase, and officers located a handgun on his person. He was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting an officer and no FOID card.

“Yesterday’s Directed Patrol resulted in the seizure of 3 handguns. That’s three less guns on our streets. Our officers will continue to conduct these frequent patrols in order to place those possessing illegal guns and committing crimes under arrest. This is what commitment is all about, and our officers are 100% committed to making a positive difference in this community,” said Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

In all, 21 law enforcement officers participated in this directed patrol.