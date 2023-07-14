PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Markes M. Wilson, 28, was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is not charged with the June 18 death of Emarion L. Carpenter.

When asked about the lack of a murder charge, Sgt. Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department said “the investigation was ongoing.”

Peoria police were called to the 800 block of West McBean Street at about 12:36 a.m. after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 12 rounds had been fired. Shortly after, another alert came for 12 rounds in the 300 block of South Merriman Street and four rounds in the 1300 block of Southwest Phoenix Drive.

All those streets are within a few blocks of each other.

Officers found a boy at the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, another victim, Carpenter, was found in the 1200 block of Saint Martin Drive. He had been shot several times and was unresponsive. He died at the scene.

While investigating, detectives and members of the Special Investigations Division staked out the 1200 block of Southwest Jefferson Street where they saw Wilson leave a house.

He was arrested without incident. Later officers searched the house and found ammunition

and an empty extended magazine.

This story will be updated.