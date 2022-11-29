PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two men were arrested Monday morning for stealing catalytic converters.

44-year-old Charles Foster and 30-year-old Derrick Kline were spotted exiting a hotel room at 10:40 a.m. corresponding to the investigation. Both have been charged with unlawful possession of stolen vehicle parts, according to a press release.

Peoria Police initially responded to a report of a male cutting off catalytic converters at 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers were advised of two males jumping a fence and fleeing the area.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., an officer located a possible suspect vehicle in a parking lot near Uftring Weston. Tools consistent with the removal of catalytic converters were in plain view. Officers were given information that the suspects may be staying in a hotel.

This investigation is ongoing.