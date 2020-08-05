Peoria Police arrest juveniles for vehicle thefts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police officials say detectives conducting a “covert operation” have arrested several juveniles in connection with a rash of burglaries to local car dealerships.

Officials say detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday night, and saw several juveniles enter the parking lot of Auto Lane Used Cars on North Dries Lane, using keys previously stolen from the dealership to gain access to cars on the lot. The juveniles, they say, attempted to drive away in two stolen vehicles, but were arrested quickly.

The four juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 15, were arrested for a number of incidents, and face charges “including but not limited to: Motor Vehicle Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft Conspiracy, Obstructing Police, Business Burglary, and Possession of Stolen Property over $5000,” according to a press release.

Police say not all the juveniles face all the charges, and that their listing of charges “represents all offenses applicable to each incident, independently.”

Officials say the juveniles remain in custody.

A recent break-in to Scherer Mazda also resulted in several juveniles being arrested.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected