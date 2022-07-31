PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail Sunday after police said they found a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was riding in.

Peoria police arrested 41-year-old Jimmie D. James during an overnight traffic stop. James faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police conducted the traffic stop near the intersection of N. Sheridan Road and W. St James Street. As they searched the vehicle, officers found a loaded firearm under the front passenger seat..

James, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the Peoria Police Department, interviewed, and subsequently arrested.