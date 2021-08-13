Peoria Police arrest man as part of narcotics investigations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Special Investigations Division made an arrest after conducting a search warrant near Linn and Republic Streets Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Kendall P. Williams was taken into custody after police found 1,350 grams of cannabis, 62 packages of illegal edibles, and three weapons (one stolen and one defaced).

Williams was arrested for:

Armed Violence

Possession of Weapon by a Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Defacing Identification Marks of a Firearm

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.