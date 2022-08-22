PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a man in relation to a deadly 4th of July Shooting Monday.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett was arrested for first-degree murder.

Officers initially responded to the shooting near Madison Avenue and Wayne Street, at approximately 3:32 a.m. on July 4. Two victims later arrived at local hospitals. One of the victims, 19-year-old Quinton Maurice Scott Jr. died after aggressive resuscitative efforts.

The investigation eventually identified Pickett as a suspect. Officers arrested Pickett near Willcox and Machin Avenues Monday. He was interviewed and charged with first-degree murder.

Pickett has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.