PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man near an area where a string of car burglaries occurred early Friday morning.

A Peoria police news release said officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Woodbine Terrace around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a man walking through private property.

Officers saw 18-year-old Malachi Messenger walking in the 3500 block of Elmcroft. He immediately fled on foot when he saw the police.

A police dog was brought to the area and tracked Messenger near the 3400 block of North Rockwood Road where he was taken into custody without incident.

Messenger was arrested for two counts of vehicle burglary and obstructing police and was taken to Peoria County Jail.