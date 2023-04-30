PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man Friday who they said was driving under the influence and had a firearm in his vehicle.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police arrested 38-year-old John C. Allen. He is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, and driving under the influence (DUI).

Police were called to the intersection of E. Nebraska and N. Indiana Avenues just before 9:30 p.m. Friday for a call of an intoxicated driver who drove onto the curb.

When they arrived, officers found the vehicle and developed probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Officers then detained Allen and searched his vehicle. Inside, they found a .380 handgun.

Allen was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Those with any information regarding any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.