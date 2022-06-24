PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested a man for the death of 40-year-old Timothy D. Foreman Jr. Friday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers arrested 22-year-old Chazier Johnson for first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred on March 8, near W. Beverly Court and Knoxville Avenue, at approximately 11:36 p.m. Officers located Foreman with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Foreman was pronounced dead at approximately 12:21 a.m. on March 9.

On Friday, June 24, Johnson was located by the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division along with members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force near Gale Avenue and Institute Place.

During the arrest, officers also made contact with 36-year-old Elliot Sanders and 40-year-old Demarcus Russell, who were both in possession of illegal firearms.

Sanders was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and no FOID card. Russell was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

All three have been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Vasquez at (309) 494-8369, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.