Peoria police arrest man for Monday kidnapping, other offenses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man involved in the aggravated kidnapping of a 19-year-old-girl Monday, July 6.

Police said 18-year-old Dearian Y. Patterson of Peoria had a dispute with a 19-year-old girl at the Cityscape apartments on W. RB Garrett Ave. Officers were called to the scene at the apartments around 11 p.m. after hearing that Patterson was armed with a handgun. Patterson left the scene in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix shortly after they arrived.

Officers thought the incident was a hostage situation.

The police report indicates Patterson took a white iPhone 8 Plus from the victim and a rose-gold iPhone XS from her. The white iPhone was later found damaged at the 2200 block of N. Knoxville.

Patterson was taken into custody Monday night. Patterson had a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol that was stolen from a Federal Firearms License dealer in East Peoria. Patterson’s silver Pontiac was towed to the Peoria Police Department by Mr. Tow and is being held for investigation. The victim was interviewed by police Monday before midnight.

Patterson was taken into custody at the Knoll Ridge Townhomes and Apartments on Knollridge Ln. Patterson gave himself up pretty quickly when officers got to the apartment. Police said he came down the stairs and laid on his stomach with arms extended after getting commands from officers. The report indicted there was a small child in the apartment.

Patterson was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, home invasion, theft, possession of stolen property, no FOID card, aggravated kidnapping, and other criminal offenses.

One of the police reports WMBD obtained said around 1 a.m, Patterson was released from St. Francis and was interviewed outside the PPD police station. He appeared remotely for a bond hearing Tuesday at 2 p.m. His bail is set at $100,000.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected